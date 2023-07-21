Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $776,122.31 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

