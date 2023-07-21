Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Raised to $23.50 at Compass Point

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.42.

SDIG stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 110.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

