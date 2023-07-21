Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Boit C F David

Boit C F David lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.2% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.22. 198,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

