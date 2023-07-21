STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $215.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 44202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($2.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.39.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

