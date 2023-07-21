Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) versus Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Financial Comparison

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumco and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Beam Global has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.36%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Sumco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sumco has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.38 billion 1.54 $537.56 million $3.94 7.56 Beam Global $31.25 million 5.11 -$19.68 million ($2.10) -5.45

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 20.66% 12.32% 8.19% Beam Global -67.96% -76.82% -50.80%

Summary

Sumco beats Beam Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

(Get Free Report)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

