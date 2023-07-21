Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,366 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $93.81 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.