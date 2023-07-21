Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.15% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.06. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

