Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,949 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $230.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

