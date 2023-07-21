Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,929 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

