Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 8,625 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $195.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $199.83. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

