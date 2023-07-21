Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.