Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.68 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $347.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.