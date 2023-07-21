Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $271,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $615.52 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $663.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.16.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

