Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.