Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 4,168 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE:TJX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

