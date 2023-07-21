Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.34

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$69.34 and last traded at C$69.32, with a volume of 69951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.43.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 49.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.2439926 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.