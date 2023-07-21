SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 6.8%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.30. 1,119,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 949,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $738.68 million, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 3,383,212 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 555.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the period.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

