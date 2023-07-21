Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells $31,436.31 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 84,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $31,436.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,639,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,513.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 500 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $175.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 32,303 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,629.08.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $40,005.20.

On Monday, July 10th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $10,529.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $360.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,289.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $10,787.25.

Super League Gaming Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Stories

