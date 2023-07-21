sUSD Price Tops $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $43.59 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,618,023 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

