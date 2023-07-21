Sweat Economy Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $38.75 million and $1.92 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,659,093,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,504,173,588 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

