Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 39.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 267,129 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCPW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

