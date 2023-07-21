Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 427,551 shares.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.08. The firm has a market cap of £13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.35.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies
Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symphony Environmental Technologies
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.