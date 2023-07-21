T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,705. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.