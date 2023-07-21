T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBUX remained flat at $48.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

