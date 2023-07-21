Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TSM opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

