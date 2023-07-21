TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAL. UBS Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Trading Up 2.5 %

TAL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 1,519,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,752. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Amundi increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.