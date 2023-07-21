TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

TAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of -0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $268.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 663,528 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

