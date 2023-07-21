TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

TAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $268.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 663,528 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

