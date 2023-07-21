Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Down 4.4%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 116,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 333,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.06 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
