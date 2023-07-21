Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Up 5.2%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 195,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 150,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $88,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock worth $1,007,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

