TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.22.
TaskUs Trading Down 4.3 %
TASK opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.37.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TaskUs
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.