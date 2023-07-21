TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.22.

TaskUs Trading Down 4.3 %

TASK opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

