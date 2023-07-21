TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TD Stock Performance

TD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 183,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,894. TD has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD by 1,346.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Featured Stories

