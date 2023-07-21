Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $6.45. Teekay shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 482,410 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Teekay Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $605.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,549,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 516,361 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,878,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 950,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,816,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

