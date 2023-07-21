Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.58.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $257.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.23. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

