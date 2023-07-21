TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $18.49 on Monday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

