TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.14.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$23.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0455718 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 142.16%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.