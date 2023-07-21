Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 3.2%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.78 and last traded at $77.87. 297,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,463,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.14.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
