Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 3.2%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.78 and last traded at $77.87. 297,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,463,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.