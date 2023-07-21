Terra (LUNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.07 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $216.97 million and $98.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002412 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 327,516,155 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

