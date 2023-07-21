Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $206.26 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $206.26 million and approximately $54.84 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 326,722,875 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

