Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.22. 17,303,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,653,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $837.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.