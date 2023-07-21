Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.79. 24,126,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,698,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $829.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,254,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $332,773,000 after purchasing an additional 853,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

