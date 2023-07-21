Tesla’s (TSLA) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their underperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $262.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.