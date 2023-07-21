Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,965.22 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,965.22 or 0.06562261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.21 million and $2.78 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

