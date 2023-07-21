Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $179.92 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.62.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

