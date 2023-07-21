Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 12,643 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.03 and a 200 day moving average of $197.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

