Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 13,292 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 45.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.