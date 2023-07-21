Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 183,531 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 183,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

