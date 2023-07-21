Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,870 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $268.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

