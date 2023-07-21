Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.12.

NYSE PPG opened at $149.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

