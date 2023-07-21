Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Donaldson worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

