Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 10,699 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $192.63.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at $43,907,936.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,462 shares of company stock worth $10,334,368. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

